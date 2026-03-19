﻿Nationwide Security Operation Underway as Thousands Deployed for Eid Festivities

Strict security arrangements have been implemented across the country, with thousands of law enforcement personnel deployed to maintain peace and avert any untoward incidents as the nation prepares to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday.

According to an official information today, the religious festival will be observed with zeal and fervour, featuring large prayer congregations at open places, mosques, and Eidgahs. Ulema are set to deliver sermons highlighting the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr, with special prayers to be offered for the country”s progress and the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

In the federal capital, Islamabad Police have instituted an integrated security and traffic plan. Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi affirmed that peace will be maintained “at all costs,” deploying 3,000 officers and personnel to secure mosques, Imambargahs, and open-air prayer sites. The main Eid congregation in Islamabad will take place at the Faisal Mosque.

An additional force of over 2,000 police officers has been assigned to safeguard public places, parks, and graveyards in the capital. To manage road transport, more than 500 traffic police will be on duty to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles, with specific arrangements made for tourists visiting Murree.

In Punjab, a comprehensive security strategy has been formulated. The city of Lahore alone will see a deployment of more than 9,000 officers and personnel to secure Eid-ul-Fitr programmes. Special teams from the Women Police Squad have been assigned to markets and bazaars to protect women and children, while senior officers have been instructed to personally oversee the security measures.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has also finalised a detailed plan for law and order. According to the CCPO of Peshawar, over 5,500 police personnel are tasked with security and traffic management duties within the provincial capital.

In Quetta, security has been heightened for 200 scheduled Eid congregations. The main gathering is planned for Eidgah Toghi Road. Similarly, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the primary Eid congregation will be held at the Central Eidgah in Muzaffarabad amidst tight security.