Naval Chief conferred with UAE’s Highest Military Award 

Islamabad, August 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has been conferred with the highest Military Medal of the United Arab Emirates, during an impressive award ceremony held at UAE Embassy in Islamabad.

The Medal was conferred to the Naval Chief by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed forces in recognition of his outstanding professional services and efforts to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries. Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is the first Naval Chief to receive this Medal.

