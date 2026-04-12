﻿Nawab Wassan condoles with the bereaved family of former Punjab Chief Minister Manzoor Wattoo, recites Fatiha

Pakistan Peoples Party District Khairpur President Nawab Ali Wassan visited Lahore on Monday to personally condole with the family of the late former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo.

The former member of the National Assembly met the deceased’s daughter Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo and son Khurram Manzoor Wattoo and expressed deep sorrow and grief over their loss.

During the visit, Mr Wassan offered Fatiha, the traditional Islamic prayers for the deceased, in remembrance of the former provincial leader.

He also prayed that Almighty Allah grants forgiveness to the departed soul, elevates his spiritual rank, and provides strength and patience to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.