NDMA holds National Post-Monsoon 2022 review conference with key stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday hosted National Post-Monsoon 2022 Review Conference presided over by its Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik. The Conference reviewed the lessons learnt during Floods 2022 and deliberated upon way-forward to address the key shortcomings for better flood management in next monsoon. According to a press release, Representatives of PDMAs/SDMA/GBDMA, Provincial chapters of Rescue 1122, PMD, FFC, WAPDA, SUPARCO, NHA, Armed Forces, PTA, and Emergency Response Agencies attended the conference and briefed the forum about their respective fields during and after Floods 2022.

They also put forward their recommendations for immediate and long-term interventions for improvement of relief and disaster management system in view of extreme climate change vulnerabilities in the country. Chairman NDMA lauded the efforts of all relevant Federal and Provincial departments and Armed Forces during Floods 2022. He underscored the need of collaborated and synergized response towards disasters while addressing the existing capacity gaps and structural challenges through active involvement of NGOs and Donor organizations.

The Chairman NDMA explained to the participants on need of further and closer integration of all departments and briefed on his vision to expand the NEOC and make it live interfaced with all departments to remodel NDMA from a response oriented entity to a proactive mode. The NDMA asked the Provincial departments to provide plans for prepositioning of available resources to mitigate future floods and mainstreaming of Disaster Risk Reduction in their development projects.