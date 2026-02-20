ISLAMABAD: Nestlé Pakistan has expanded its collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education by inaugurating a Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room at the Islamabad Model College for Boys, Chak Shahzad. This marks the 20th such facility in Pakistan, aimed at promoting nutrition awareness among students.
According to Nestlé Pakistan Limited, the partnership will see the establishment of three additional N4HK rooms and the training of 350 teachers to reach 15,000 students over the next two years. Recently, a training session was held at the National Special Education Centre for 45 faculty members and professionals from the Directorate General of Special Education in Islamabad.
The N4HK program, part of Nestlé's global initiative, has trained over 3,000 teachers and impacted more than 440,000 children in Pakistan. Federal Secretary of Education Nadeem Mahbub praised the program for raising nutrition awareness in schools and reaffirmed support for its expansion.
Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Nestlé Pakistan, emphasized the program's role in shaping a healthier future, noting its alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3. The curriculum, developed with Oxford University Press, includes sustainability training conducted with the World Wide Fund, aiming to make children better stewards of the planet. Nestlé has been operating in Pakistan for over 36 years, focusing on creating shared value in communities.
