Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar delivered a startling accusation on Thursday, claiming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed Sohail Afridi as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa specifically to facilitate and support militant groups, after his predecessor was allegedly removed for refusing to cooperate with them.
Addressing a press conference, the minister asserted that the recent change in the provincial leadership was part of a troubling strategy by the PTI. ‘Sohail Afridi has been brought in specifically to facilitate and support terrorists. We will never allow this to happen,’ Tarar declared, adding that the previous chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, was ousted because he ‘refused to fully cooperate with terrorists.’
Tarar broadened his attack to include the party’s founder, Imran Khan, describing him as the ‘chief sponsor of terrorism’ even from behind bars. He alleged that the former prime minister had a history of enabling extremism, claiming Khan ‘brought terrorists back and settled them in Pakistan’ during his government’s tenure.
The information minister characterized the PTI as a ‘network of chaos’ and pointed to Khan’s past statements, where he allegedly referred to extremists as ‘good individuals’ and supported their resettlement. ‘Pakistan’s national security policy is made in Islamabad – not in Kabul – and it will remain that way,’ Tarar firmly stated.
He also criticized the PTI’s extended governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noting that despite being in power for over 12 years, the province has witnessed a continuous rise in extremist attacks. Tarar contrasted this with the efforts of the country’s security forces. ‘Our soldiers and officers are sacrificing their lives daily, standing as a wall between terrorists and the people,’ he said.
Further linking the new provincial head to controversial figures, the minister noted that Sohail Afridi is a close associate of fugitive Murad Saeed and was selected for his “soft stance toward terrorism.”
Tarar also referenced a recent UK court decision, which he claimed had ‘exposed the lies of PTI’s narrative.’ He argued that the judgment has stripped the party of its credibility. ‘After this judgment, PTI has no moral or legal ground left to speak against the state or its institutions,’ he concluded.
The minister reaffirmed the federal government’s position that counterterrorism policy is the exclusive domain of the state and warned that any deviation by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration would not be tolerated.