New political formation betrayal of IOK Muslims’ sacrifices: TWI

March 11, 2020

Srinagar, March 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has said that the creation of a new political party with the support of Hindu extremist organizations, Bharatiya Janta Party and Rashtriya Swayemsevak Sangh, is a betrayal of the blood of Kashmiri martyrs.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami during a meeting, chaired by its Patron Syed Hussain in Srinagar said, Altaf Bukhari and other turncoats, who have colluded with BJP and RSS to help India continue its oppression in occupied Kashmir, should not forget the fate of leaders like Shaikh Abdullah and others for serving their Indian masters and betraying the Kashmiri people.

The meeting maintained that no such effort would be allowed to succeed in occupied Kashmir and the freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion against all odds. The participants said over the past 70 years India has been hatching conspiracies to suppress the freedom struggle, and exhausted all brutal means and tactics including enforced disappearances, torture, illegal annexation of the territory and attempts to convert the Muslim majority into a minority, but it has failed to accomplish its nefarious agenda.

Now, they added, New Delhi wants to dent the freedom struggle through traitors like Altaf Bukhari. They said that that people of Jammu and Kashmir would never allow these stooges to succeed and they would make them an example like Shaikh Abdullah and his associates.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts