Newly elected MNA Faisal Amin Khan takes oath of his office

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected Member of the National Assembly )MNA) Faisal Amin Khan took the oath of his office on Friday.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah administered the oath. Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Dr Nafisa Shah and others, Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan said the repair work on the old National Highway will be started this month.

He said five hundred million rupees has been approved in this regard under the annual repair programme. The Minister said the deadline to complete the repair work is December this year. The House will now meet on Monday afternoon.