No room to keep Pakistan in grey list after implementation of 26 action plans of FATF: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said there is no room to keep Pakistan in grey list after it has implemented 26 out of 27 action plans of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a statement on Saturday, he said it has to be determined whether the FATF is a technical forum or a political one. He said it also needs to be looked into whether this forum is being used for political purposes.

He said some powers desire to keep the sword of FATF hanging over Pakistan. He said the FATF itself has accepted that Pakistan has implemented 26 out of 27 action plans whereas significant progress has been made on the 27th one. The Foreign Minister made it clear that whatever steps Pakistan took were in its own interests. He said it is in our interest to stop money laundering and terror financing.