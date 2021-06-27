Countrywide survey underway to determine beneficiaries of various Ehsaas programs: Dr Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar has said a survey is in progress across the country to determine the beneficiaries of various Ehsaas programs.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, she said under the Ehsaas umbrella, different programs have been launched for the socio-economic uplift of the downtrodden and weaker segments of the society.

She said 95 percent of Ehsaas Programme survey has been completed until now to enroll the underprivileged people to bring them under a social safety net. Dr Sania said the process of Ehsaas survey is impartial and based on merit without any political influence, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.