Notification for restoration of departmental sports to be issued on Monday: Ehsan Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari said on Friday that an official notification for restoration of departmental sports in the country would be issued on Monday.

“I had requested the prime minister to approve the summary for the restoration of departmental sports. He was kind enough to approve that and now a notification in this regard will be issued on Monday.

The departmental teams will once again start functioning and we’ll see sport flourishing in the country,” the minister said while speaking as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of Mid Court- Athletes Unraveled ATF Championships 14 under Leg-1 at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex Islamabad.

“Our new National Sports Policy is also about to be introduced soon. We are very clear [in the sports policy] that we’ll fully support the national sports federations, who are doing well. We’ll provide them more funds as we want the betterment of sports,” he added. He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan had banned the departmental teams just with one stroke of the pen, due to which sports were badly affected as there was no activity left in any department.

He said that developing sports fields and promoting sports at all levels was the government’s top priority. He said he would talk to Capital Development Authority for the construction of a world class tennis facility at PTF Complex as it was essential to produce top players besides holding international events. The minister along with Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman and top PTF officials also witnessed the final boys’ doubles final.

He lauded the players for the quality of their play. “Pakistan has plenty of talent in sports, including tennis and the government is making all-out efforts to provide the youth opportunities to showcase their skills,” he said. He also appreciated the efforts of Zaira Ahmad Zaka, the founder of Mid Court for her valuable and continuous support for the game of tennis. He later on distributed prizes among the winners and runners-u[ Earlier, in boys’ doubles final, the pair of Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik edged passed Amir Mazari and Samer Zaman 6-1,6-4 to annex the title. The event was sponsored by Athletes Unraveled and Pro Tennis Academy Dubai.