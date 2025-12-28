Libya is set to establish a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre at the University of Tripoli, a major component of a new wide-ranging scientific partnership with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
According to an official report on Friday, the understanding to bolster scientific and technological ties was reached during a high-level meeting in the Pakistani capital between the Ambassador of Libya to Pakistan, Moamar Abdmutalib, and the Coordinator General of the OIC”s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary.
During their discussions, both parties consented to the launch of the COMSTECH-Libya Programme. This comprehensive undertaking is designed to significantly expand research and development cooperation between the North African nation and other OIC member and observer states.
The forthcoming AI centre represents a cornerstone of this new venture. Its work will concentrate on pioneering artificial intelligence applications in critical sectors, including health, environmental sustainability, and agriculture.