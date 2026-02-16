Karachi: The oil and gas sector reported a notable increase in gas production and exploratory activities in January 2026, while crude oil production remained stable. The sector experienced a 7 percent month-over-month rise in gas production, driven primarily by increased seasonal demand. Simultaneously, the industry recorded a new hydrocarbon discovery at the Tibri-1 exploratory well, operated by UEP, where MARI holds a 44 percent working interest.
According to JS Global, exploratory well drilling surged by 33 percent compared to the previous month, and seismic acquisition efforts, including both 2D and 3D, grew by 10 to 11 percent month-over-month. However, the drilling of development wells saw a decline of 15 percent from the previous month.
These developments highlight the sector's focus on meeting growing energy demands and enhancing its exploration activities, despite the challenges in development well drilling. The discovery at Tibri-1 marks a significant achievement in the sector's continued efforts to expand its hydrocarbon resources.
