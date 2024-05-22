﻿One killed, two injured in motorcycle, tractor collision in Okara

A youngster was killed and two other were wounded in collision between a motorcycle and tractor in Okara in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to details, the accident occurred in village Shah Din Wagra where a rashly driven tractor hit a motorcycle, killing a young boy on the spot and injuring two others. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Okara.

According to police, the tractor driver managed to escape from the scene after the deadly accident. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Nauman. Police have registered a case and started investigation.