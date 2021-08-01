One-Window Ehsaas Policy approved: Sania Nishtar

Islamabad, August 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar says the Prime minister has approved the One-Window Ehsaas Policy. In a statement, she said the policy is aimed to deliver services through a single window, a one-stop shop.

Dr Sania Nishtar said it will also address issues in social protection programs. The policy entails six sets of actions including Ehsaas Physical Centre, back office digital interface, a public facing digital information and services platform with the integrated database and the Ehsaas One-Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy.

