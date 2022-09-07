Operations against illegal constructions and none confirming use of buildings

Islamabad, September 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):Directorate of Building Control South CDA carried out a sealing operation against buildings under Non-Conforming Use (NCU) in National Police Foundation (NPF) O-9, Islamabad for contravention of ICT Building Control Regulations 2020.

Officials from Enforcement Directorate CDA and ICT Administration also participated in the operation in compliance with the directions of Honourable Islamabad High Court in W.P No. 826/2012. Deputy Director Ashraf Shahid, Assistant Director Abdul Qadir Jilani, Building Inspector Rizwan, Building Inspector Saleem, Building Inspector Sajid and others participated in the operation.

Police contingent also accompanied CDA staff in the operation. Operations against illegal constructions in Islamabad will continue without fail until the removal of violations of Authority bylaws. Strict legal action will also be taken against violators in case of noncompliance and repeated offence.

