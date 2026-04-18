﻿Order for immediate implementation of major water supply project for Hyderabad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed immediate implementation of a significant 6 million gallons per day

water treatment plant project for Hyderabad, aimed at overcoming the existing water scarcity and improving public health. This directive was issued during a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, where 22 acres of government land were approved for this crucial infrastructure development.

On Sunday, the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Shah, reviewed Hyderabad’s water project, with key officials including Minister for Planning, Development, and Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Chairman P and D Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, and Principal Secretary Agha Wasif Abbas in attendance.

Chief Minister Shah clarified the government’s objective: “Our aim is to provide water facilities to all citizens.” He emphasized the need to improve water supply in Hyderabad, Qasimabad, and its surrounding areas, and this new treatment facility is specifically planned to enhance water supply in Qasimabad.

Minister Shoro informed the participants about the project details, stating that the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had requested land in Qasimabad for this initiative. District officials later identified approximately 25 acres of government land in Goth Misri Sheikh, of which 22 acres were categorized as A-1 and deemed suitable for immediate use. The Chief Minister subsequently approved the allocation of these 22 acres.

The Minister for Irrigation stated that the new water treatment facility would effectively mitigate water scarcity. Chief Minister Shah stressed the urgent need to upgrade the region’s water system and insisted on the timely completion of the project. He reiterated, “Providing healthy and clean drinking water to the public is among our top priorities.”

The provincial chief executive ordered that all legal and administrative procedures be completed promptly. He directed the Planning and Development Department to expedite the work, with a significant increase expected in Hyderabad’s water purification capacity.

Syed Murad Ali Shah declared this endeavor critically important for public health, improvement in quality of life, and sustainable urban development. He also directed strict oversight and transparency in land use, concluding that this project represents a significant step for Hyderabad’s development and public welfare.