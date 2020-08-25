Order to restart biometric attendance system

August 25, 2020

Quetta:Services and General Administration Department (S and GAD) has asked all Administrative Secretaries to restart Biometric Attendance System with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs); (i) the Administrative Secretary shall ensure presence of Hand Sanitizers near the devices for its use before and after the use of Biometric device (ii) Biometric devices shall be disinfected twice daily by some disinfectant (iii) All the employees shall use the machines both at the time of entry and exit of the office premises.

All Administrative Secretaries have been asked to ensure necessary compliance of directions in letter and spirit under intimation to S and GAD.

