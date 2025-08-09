Over 500 young karate athletes from across the nation will converge in Lahore this weekend for the inaugural All Pakistan Youth Karate Championship.
The two-day tournament, commencing on Saturday, August 9th at 10:00 AM in the Nishtar Park Sports Complex”s Gymnasium Hall, will feature competitions in four age groups: under-10, under-12, under-14, and under-16.
The competition also serves as a talent scouting initiative to identify promising athletes who could potentially represent Pakistan on the global stage. Muhammad Khizer Afzaal, Director General of the Sports Board Punjab, will inaugurate the event.
The Pakistan Karate Federation anticipates significant media attention to showcase the dedication of these young competitors and promote a positive image of Pakistani sports. The federation believes the extensive participation underscores the growing popularity of karate among youth in the country. The tournament aims to provide a platform for these aspiring martial artists to demonstrate their skills and gain valuable competitive experience.