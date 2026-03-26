PACRA Assigns Positive Outlook to JWS Pakistan as Microfinance Sector Recovers

Lahore: JWS Pakistan, a non-banking microfinance institution, has been assigned a positive outlook by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) amid signs of recovery in the microfinance sector. The company, regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, has shown a steady growth trajectory supported by prudent risk management and stable asset quality metrics.

According to the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited, JWS Pakistan operates as a not-for-profit institution with a focus on women's empowerment, extending 99% of its financing to female borrowers. Since its inception in 2015, the company has expanded its presence across Punjab with 141 branches in 27 districts. The microfinance sector, which had previously faced challenges due to macroeconomic conditions, has seen a recovery, with gross loan portfolios increasing significantly in FY25.

The company's gross loan portfolio grew to PKR 8,121 million in the first half of FY26 from PKR 6,840 million in FY25, with an increase in its active borrower base. Its strategic focus on enterprise lending and income generation has remained robust, supported by disciplined underwriting and effective recovery processes. The company's funding is bolstered by a mix of domestic and international sources, with reliance on the Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company.

JWS Pakistan is also integrating technological enhancements to improve operational efficiency. While the company's governance structure and experienced management team provide strategic oversight, sensitivity to macroeconomic conditions, including potential geopolitical tensions, remains a concern. The ratings depend on the institution's ability to sustain positive performance and deliver consistent growth in a challenging environment.

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