PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Tufail Chemical Industries Limited

Lahore, August 24, 2021 (PPI-OT): The ratings demonstrate Tufail Chemical Industries Limited’s (the Company) leading position in domestic manufacturing of surfactants (key raw material for detergent and shampoo industry), strong customer base – mainly MNC’s – stable margins and generation of persistent profitability. After series of expansions combine capacity of LABSA has now reached up to 100,000 metric tons per annum in Tufail group. The Company also produces Formic acid (for the textile industry) and offers tolling services. Historically, dumping by various international players has squeezed the margins of the Industry.

The imposition of anti-dumping for five years on sulphonic acid imports from various countries, since May-17, has helped the Company in sustaining its market share and profitability. Cognizant of growing demand, the Company has continuously invested in R and D and BMR, which has enhanced automation and yielded specialized product range. This, alongside an experienced management team, transpires into operational efficiencies and stable margins despite challenging environment.

The Company has strengthened its distribution network by adding new dealers across the country and also managed to pass on the increase in raw material costs effectively. Going forward the Company is emphasizing to increase export sales through established links with renowned MNCs. The Company has a modest financial risk profile, characterized by intermediate leveraging, good coverages, and relatively stretched working capital cycle. . The leveraging is expected to sustain on current levels. The assigned ratings drive comfort from demonstrated sponsor support and commitment. Strengthening of governance framework is considered positive.

COVID-19 has impacted the industries all over the world but the Chemical industry sustained really well due to the chemical products being used in this pandemic period. Additionally, growing demand for consumer health products (soaps, etc.) amidst COVID- 19 outbreak has benefited the Company as general hygiene and cleanliness becomes paramount, resulting in increased demand for chemical-based products.

The ratings are dependent on the Company’s ability to sustain its position, margins, profitability, and optimal capacity utilization along with prudent management of the working capital cycle. Going forward, the continuation of anti-dumping duty will remain critical. Any significant deterioration in margins and/or financial profile will impact the ratings.

