PACRA Maintains Stability Rating of NBP Financial Sector Income Fund

Lahore, March 29, 2021 (PPI-OT): The assigned rating reflects the moderate strength of the fund’s credit and interest rate risk profile. During the past few quarters, the fund has invested primarily in higher rated banks which has provided support to the fund’s interest rate and credit risk profile. The fund aims to provide income enhancement and preservation of capital by investing in prime quality Financial Sector TFCs/Sukuks, Bank deposits and short-term money market instruments.

The fund shall invest at least 70% of its assets in financial sector. The performance benchmark of the fund for the period of return is 6-Month KIBOR. At end Dec’20, ~72% of fund’s assets were invested in banks rated ‘A+’ and ‘AAA’. Remaining funds were allocated to T-Bills and Sukuks/TFCs. Considerable holding of cash and bank balances reinforce the liquidity profile. The unit holding pattern of the fund is moderately concentrated with top ten investors representing ~55% of the fund’s assets, which exposes the fund to a moderate level of redemption pressure.

Going forward, the fund may allocate assets in banks and debt instruments of banks in accordance with its stated investment policy and market expectations. Material changes in the fund’s asset allocation strategy, impacting its credit quality and/or exposure to interest rate risk, would affect the rating.

