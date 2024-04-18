Pak Army shifts patient from Gultri village to Skardu

GILGIT: Pakistan Army has shifted a twenty-one year old lady, resident of Gultri village in Gilgit-Baltistan and suffering from Oregano disease, to Skardu through helicopter, officials said Thursday.

The lady Shahida was suffering from high fever and was in critical condition. She was provided with initial medical treatment at village Boniyal. However, due to severe infection, she was shifted to CMH Skardu along with attendant.

The relatives of the patients have thanked and appreciated Pak Army for this great service.