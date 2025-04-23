Pakistan achieved a notable milestone with a current account surplus of 1.2 billion dollars in March, marking the highest monthly surplus in the country’s history.
This development contributes to a 1.8 billion dollar surplus over the first nine months of the current fiscal year, providing a positive outlook for the nation’s economy.
In March, remittances hit a record level of four billion dollars, while exports saw a significant increase of 8.7 percent. These factors have been pivotal in boosting the current account surplus, indicating strong economic performance.
Economic analysts said that this trend demonstrates the country’s increasing resilience in the global market.