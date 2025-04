News Ticker: Pakistan, Russia reaffirm to strengthen cooperation in shared challenges posed by terrorist groupsArrest of a Suspect Conducting Recce for Terrorism in LyariSufis, saints taught, preached message of peace, love, harmony : GilaniSindh Chief Minister Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Pope FrancisPrime Minister Sharif Arrives at Ankara on Two-Day Visit to TurkiyeNDMA organizes seminar on ‘Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful Disaster Reporting’ HBAC of Senate meetsPakistan Achieves Record $1.2 Billion Current Account Surplus in MarchPM Urges Global Unity to Combat Pollution on International Earth DayPakistan Calls on UNSC to Tackle Haiti Crisis with UrgencySindh Government Expresses Concerns over Controversial Canal ConstructionKyrgyz Ambassador and Jam Kamal Forge Path to Enhanced Trade RelationsPrice Control Committee’s Bread Price Reduction Not Yet Reflected in QuettaUnidentified Body Discovered in Chagai’s Gul Guz AreaKarachi Chamber’s Economic Proposals Set to Take Center Stage in National StrategyExpression of Abdul Jabbar Khan at the 16th Consumers Food Safety ConferenceExams Postponed Amid Tensions Over New BBISE ChairmanU.S. Consul General’s Hyderabad Visit Reinforces U.S.-Pakistan BondsTragic Accident in Hub: Over Ten Dead in Mazda Truck PlungePTCL Group Reports 22% Revenue Surge in Q1 2025Finance Minister Assured IMF Pakistan’s Commitment to Economic ReformsRwandan Foreign Minister Visits Pakistan to Bolster Bilateral TiesMalaysia and Pakistan Forge Digital Finance AllianceBalochistan Finance Department Scraps Dietary Charges for Budget PreparationsInternational Earth Day Highlights Power of Individuals to Protect PlanetAnnouncement of Support for Peaceful Million March by Nizam-e-Mustafa PartyPakistan and Rwanda Explore Strengthening Bilateral RelationsCondolences by Minorities People’s Alliance Pakistan on the Passing of Pope FrancisRwanda’s Foreign Minister expresses keenness to broaden ties with Pakistan in multiple sectorsMore than 20 People Injured in Mad Dog Attacks in Neelum Valley Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as acting CJPWater Resource Restoration Discussed at the University of BalochistanPresident and PM Call for Embracing Iqbal’s Vision on His Death AnniversaryEthiopian Ambassador Urges Sialkot Businesses to Tap African MarketsSSGCL Seeks Gas Price Hike in New Petition to OGRAPMDC resolves record number of 117,824 cases in one yearSindh CM Unveils Massive Polio Eradication Drive Targeting Over 10 Million ChildrenKCCI and PBC Dubai Forge Path for Enhanced Trade TiesFederal Health Minister Hails Indus Hospital’s Free Healthcare ModelPrime Minister Condemns Attack on Anti-Polio Campaign Security in South WaziristanIqbal’s Vision to Illuminate Global Stage: Ahsan Iqbal Unveils Strategic Initiatives253 km road constructed in Gwadar as per Master Plan:Senate body toldInjured Youth from Naushahro Feroze Passes AwayPakistan Expels Record Number of Illegal Afghan NationalsGillani urges young doctors, institutions to must play their part in research, developmentPunjab University Celebrates World Book Day with Awareness Walk and SeminarShah Jeewna Krewlia Fair – Commencement of 467th Annual CeremoniesGold Prices Surge Across Pakistan as International Markets RallyUAE and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties Through Enhanced CooperationInitiation of Departmental Information Management System Training at Balochistan UniversityGuardians of the Nation Pakistan have initiated a new struggle for public rightsTribal Leader’s Protest Announcement Against the Plight of Pashtuns in BalochistanAdib Rizvi Honored with Prestigious British Medical Journal AwardSindh’s Commitment to a Polio-Free Region: Formal Launch of Anti-Polio CampaignSecurity Plan for Polio Campaign Devised by Karachi PoliceIslamabad Police honours gallant officers in ‘Week of the Ghazis’ CeremonyFour young people injured in an accidentIndian Agent’s Arrest on Pakistan-Iran Border Lauded as National Security TriumphAJK President Expresses Condolence over Dr Sajid Manzoor’s DemiseThe Prime Minister’s Efforts to Resolve Issues in Sindh Praised by PML-QGovernment Should Announce a Special Package for Underdeveloped Areas in the Budget: Akhtar736 Afghan Migrants Repatriated Through Barabchaa Border CrossingIndia’s forcible occupation of Kashmir is illegal: KhokharKarachi Mayor Unveils Empress Market Parking Facility to Ease Traffic WoesPIA Launches New Direct Flights From Lahore to BakuMoro court dismisses false cases, orders action against SDOChristian Community Celebrates Easter in PakistanShutterdown Strike Observed in Thatta; Shutterdown Strike Observed in Thatta; Daily Life DisruptedCheema Reacts to Propaganda Against PTI LeadershipRwanda Minister Visits Islamabad to Strengthen Bilateral TiesUniversity of Sargodha Students Engage with Military Life at Sargodha GarrisonBody of Unknown Person Recovered from Mehrab CanalGovernor Tessori visits Hazrat Ali's shrineEU Delegation Met With CM Punjab Offering Cooperation in Education and InvestmentCurrency Markets See Minor Fluctuations in USD, Euro, and GBP RatesMayor Sets June 30 Deadline for Completion of 154 Development SchemesBalochistan Unveils Pioneering Social Media PolicyPunjab University Pursues FIA Action Against 12 Scholarship DefaultersPPP's Protest Against the Controversial Canal Project in SindhRisk of Heavy Rain and Hailstorm in Various Parts of the CountryScorching Heatwave Grips Balochistan with Sizzling Temperatures ForecastGrand Operation Against Illegal Occupants in OkaraInternational PATS Competition Conducted From 14 to 18 April at Kharian GarrisonOver 342,000 Children to Be Vaccinated in Naushahro FerozeResolution of the Newly-Elected Central Secretary General of PMLQGlobal Focus on Liver Health: "Food is Medicine" Theme Takes Center StageArmy Chief appreciates participant teams of PATS Competition for their professionalismPPP's Strong Reaction to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's Statement5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan, spreading panic across major citiesCar Out of Control, 10-Year-Old Son of Woodcutter KilledCJP to lead delegation at SCO Judicial Conference, sign MoU with China; bilateral engagements with Iran, Trkiye PM Shehbaz Sharif Sets Sights on Agricultural Self-Sufficiency