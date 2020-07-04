Pakistan Air Force C-130 transported 21 dead bodies of Sikh pilgrims from Lahore to Peshawar

July 4, 2020

Islamabad, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): On the government’s instructions, a PAF C-130 aircraft transported the dead bodies of Sikh pilgrims from Lahore to PAF Base Peshawar. The dead bodies of 21 Sikh pilgrims and a driver, who died in a dreadful collision between a coaster and train near Sheikhupura on Friday, were airlifted from PAF Base, Lahore on Friday night, says a statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) spokesperson here on Saturday.

The relatives of the deceased had gathered at the PAF base Peshawar to receive the dead bodies. 11 males, 10 females and a four-year child died in the accident, while 05 injured are under treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF in his message said he is grieved at the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident. He also expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families who lost their dear ones and also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

