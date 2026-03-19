﻿Pakistan and Malaysia Urge Calm Amid Rising Tensions in Iran and Gulf

In a joint appeal, the prime ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia have called for an immediate de-escalation of ongoing hostilities in Iran and the wider Gulf region, committing to collaborate on advancing peace efforts.

The plea for restraint was made during a telephone conversation between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart, Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on Friday afternoon, according to an official statement issued today.

During their warm exchange, both leaders also took the opportunity to felicitate each other on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Malaysian premier reciprocated the sentiments with the same spirit of warmth and cordiality, with both men praying for the peace and harmony of the Ummah.

The conversation also touched upon bilateral matters, with both premiers expressing satisfaction at the positive momentum in relations between the two countries.

They reaffirmed a shared resolve to further strengthen the fraternal ties connecting Pakistan and Malaysia.