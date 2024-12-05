Riyadh: Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have reached a consensus on the necessity of effecting a qualitative transformation in their economic, trade, and investment ties. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud at the One Water Summit.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this marked the fifth meeting between the two leaders over the past six months, underscoring the deep-rooted connections between the peoples of both nations. The Crown Prince expressed his satisfaction in meeting the Prime Minister and emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation that would lead to economic growth in Pakistan.
Both leaders reviewed the progress of existing Memorandums of Understanding and agreements aimed at boosting Saudi investment in Pakistan. Prime Minister Sharif expressed gratitude for the Crown Prince’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and reiterated his invitation for the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan. The Crown Prince indicated his anticipation for the visit.
In a subsequent social media post, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the discussions with the Crown Prince, acknowledging his support for enhancing Saudi-Pakistan relations. He noted that frequent high-level exchanges are facilitating mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two nations.
