April 29, 2020

Rawalpindi, April 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan army troops assisting civil administration in containment efforts of COVID-19 across the country. Troops are busy in relief efforts and distribution of more than 350000 Army assistance packages (containing basic food items) purchased through contributions of Army’s announced salary donation for COVID-19 affected people in various areas of Pakistan to daily wagers, handicapped, labourers, widows and needy people including far flung areas.

Area wise details of relief packets distribution include

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Muzaffarabad, Kel, Leepa Valley, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur.

GB

Gilgit, Skardu, Jaglot, Astore, Hunza – Nagar, Diamir, Gakhuch and Chilas

Balochistan

Quetta, Khuzdar, Zhob, Sibbi, Ormara, Awaran, Taftan, Dalbandeen, Washuk, Panjgoor

Sindh

Karachi, Pannu Aqil, Hyderabad, Badin, Chhor, Noshehro Feroz

Punjab

Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree, Multan, DG Khan, Okara, Khaniwal, Layyah, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Melsi, Attock Bahawalnagar, Dera Nawab Sahib, Fort Manro, Faisalabad, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Mangla, Pakpatan, Khushab, Chichawatni, Mian Channo, Jhang, Mianwali, Chakwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Kharian, Bhakhar, Hafizabad, Narowal, Chaniot, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat.

KPK

Risalpur, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Tarbela, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Tank, Miranshah, Khyber, Chirat, Mardan, Warsak, Thal, Mirali, Razmak.

For more information, contact:

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9271605

Fax: +92-51-9271601

Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk

Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

