ISLAMABAD (PPI) Pakistan and Belarus have signed several MOUs and agreements for collaboration in diverse fields including science and technology, environment, vocational training, customs, health and Halal Trade.
The two sides also signed an inter-governmental agreement on international road transport. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko witnessed the signing ceremony after their talks in Islamabad.
Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and the Belarusian Minister of Energy exchanged the document regarding roadmap for comprehensive cooperation for the period 2025-27.
In a significant move, Pakistan and Belarus today reaffirmed their pledge to further boost their bilateral economic and trade ties. The pledge was made at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad.
The leader of both countries expressed satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of bilateral relations during the past decade. The regional and international issues also came under discussion.
Pakistan’s PM informed the visiting dignitary about Pakistan’s economic recovery policy, which focuses on export-led growth and attracting investment from friendly countries.
Sharif showed the confidence that the visit of Belarusian President would be immensely helpful in opening new avenues of cooperation and partnership between the two countries. Pakistan attaches importance to its relations with Belarus, said Sharif.