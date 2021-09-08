Pakistan calls on UNGA to demand India for allowing burial of Gilani’s body in Srinagar 

Islamabad, September 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has called on United Nations General Assembly and other UN human rights bodies to demand that India should allow the body of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani, who passed away last week under Indian detention, to be buried in the Cemetery of Martyrs in Srinagar as he and his family desired.

Speaking at a high level forum, Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations Muir Akram also demanded that the funeral of Syed Ali Gilani must be held consistent with Muslim customs and traditions; and the curfew imposed on the valley be lifted to enable his family, relatives and admirers to participate in his last rites.

The Pakistani Ambassador said the most recent example of Indian barbarity is the treatment of mortal remains of Gilani, when a heavy contingent of India’s occupation forces entered Ali Gilani’s home, and forcibly snatched his dead body, denied the last rites of a Muslim funeral and buried him in a non-descript place rather than the Cemetery of Martyrs.

Munir Akram said Gilani’s family members were charged for draping his body in the Pakistani flag, as he had wished. He said this is the cowardly and criminal conduct of India’s Hindutva colonizers of Kashmir.

