Pakistan desires to have broad-based relations with US: Foreign Minister

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, February 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires to have broad-based and multidimensional relationship with the United States. He was talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador designate to the US Sardar Masood Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister said the government is focusing on geo-economics for economic stability of the country. Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed that the world attention should be drawn towards the investment opportunities available in Pakistan through economic diplomacy.

