Karachi: Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched another consignment of humanitarian aid to assist those affected by conflict in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. This marks the 23rd such shipment, reflecting the ongoing commitment to support war-affected regions.
According to a statement by Press Information Department, the shipment, coordinated with Al-Khidmat Foundation, includes approximately 50 tons of supplies. Items such as tin meat, powdered milk, hygiene kits, clothing, blankets, tents, and sleeping bags are part of the consignment, which was sent from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to Jordan.
The continuous efforts have resulted in a total of 1,803 tons of relief materials being sent to the region. Specifically, 1,320 tons have been dispatched to Palestine, 372 tons to Lebanon, and 111 tons to Syria. These shipments are part of a broader initiative directed by the Prime Minister to address the needs arising from conflicts in these areas.
The send-off ceremony in Karachi was attended by senior officials from NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Al-Khidmat Foundation, underscoring the collaborative effort involved. The Government of Pakistan remains dedicated to providing aid based on the assessed needs of the affected populations in the Middle East.
