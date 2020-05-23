Pakistan expresses sadness over deaths caused by Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh, India
Islamabad, May 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Office on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan has expressed sadness over the deaths and widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh and India. Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement extended sympathies and condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayed for speedy recovery of the affected regions.
