National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Pakistan expresses sadness over deaths caused by Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh, India

May 23, 2020

Islamabad, May 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Office on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan has expressed sadness over the deaths and widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh and India. Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement extended sympathies and condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayed for speedy recovery of the affected regions.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner