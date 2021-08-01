Pakistan hopeful that India after assuming UNSC Presidency would abide by rules and norms

Islamabad, August 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has expressed the hope that India after assuming Presidency of United Nations Security Council would abide by the relevant rules and norms governing the global body and implement resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. The Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, in a statement, said as India assumes this role for the current month, we would also like to once again remind it of its legal obligation to implement the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the President is responsible for the conduct and running of meetings of the Security Council and is bound to act in accordance with the Rules of Procedures. The presidency of the UNSC is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the member states’ names.

