Pakistan, Hungary sign agreement for enhancing defense cooperation

ISLAMABAD:On the invitation of Dr Gaspar Maroth, State Secretary for Defence Policy and Defence Development, Ministry of Defence, Hungary, Lt Gen (retd) Hamood uz Zaman Khan, Secretary Defence and Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, Additional Secretary Ministry of Defence Pakistan visited Budapest from 10-11 November 2022.

During the meeting both sides exchanged views on regional and global security and matters of mutual interest, particularly in defense collaboration. The deadly flood situation in Pakistan also came under discussion, says an official statement issued here on Saturday.

Secretary Defence Pakistan, thanked the Hungarian State Secretary for arranging the bilateral meeting. Meanwhile, in a ceremony arranged at Ministry of Defence, Hungary, the State Secretary and Secretary Defence signed the “Agreement between the Ministry of Defence of Hungary and the Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Defence cooperation”. This agreement will provide solid legal framework for enhancing defense cooperation between the Armed Forces of both countries. At the end, it was mutually agreed to conduct such visits for promotion of defense ties between both countries.