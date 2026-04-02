Pakistan Inks Landmark Climate Finance Deal with Norway Under Paris Accord

In a significant move to combat climate change, Pakistan has signed its inaugural bilateral agreement for climate finance and clean energy investment with Norway, operating under the framework of the Paris Agreement.

The landmark accord was formalised in the nation’s capital at a ceremony held under the supervision of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, according to information today.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, stated the pact would create a pathway for international cooperation and investment in climate-related sectors.

Echoing the sentiment of partnership, Norway’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Per Albert Ilsaas, remarked during the signing that the arrangement heralds a new phase in bilateral environmental collaboration between the two nations.