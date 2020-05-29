National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Pakistan is peace loving country: Foreign Minister

May 29, 2020

Islamabad, May 29, 2020 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and we have no aggressive designs against any country. However, our quest for peace must not be mistaken as a sign of weakness. In an interview with Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affair Channel, he said India is jeopardizing peace of the region through pursuing its sordid ambitions.

The Foreign Minister said that dangerous designs of India have now been cleared before the world community as well. He said New Delhi is continuously committing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and targeting armless women and children.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner