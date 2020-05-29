Pakistan is peace loving country: Foreign Minister

May 29, 2020

Islamabad, May 29, 2020 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and we have no aggressive designs against any country. However, our quest for peace must not be mistaken as a sign of weakness. In an interview with Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affair Channel, he said India is jeopardizing peace of the region through pursuing its sordid ambitions.

The Foreign Minister said that dangerous designs of India have now been cleared before the world community as well. He said New Delhi is continuously committing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and targeting armless women and children.

