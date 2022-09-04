Karachi, September 04, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan Navy relief and rescue operations are continued in different flood affected areas of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Sanghar, Qambar Shahdadkot Sajawal, Rajanpur, Paharpur and Dera Ismail Khan.

Pakistan Navy has deployed two hovercrafts to evacuate stranded people in flood water at Dadu District. These hovercrafts have evacuated hundreds of trapped people from Goth Ahmed Khan Chandio in Khairpur Nathan Shah to high point safe areas. These hovercrafts are capable to be operated on water, land and muddy areas. PN utilizes them for defence of Creeks Areas. Currently, stationing of hovercrafts to evacuate standard people will speed up the rescue operation at far flung and remote areas where evacuation through small boats is difficult.

Meanwhile Pakistan Navy personnel are also wholeheartedly undertaking Rescue and relief operations through use of Helicopters at far off ranges. PN relief teams are providing ration bags, drinking water and cooked food to rescued people. Additionally, large number of medical camps have been established to provide free medicines amongst flood victims. Pakistan Navy is resolutely committed to support the countrymen during this natural calamity.

For more information, contact:

Directorate of Public Relations,

Pakistan Navy

Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-20062326

Cell: +92-300-8506486

Website: www.paknavy.gov.pk

The post Pakistan Navy deploys Hovercrafts and Helicopters in flood affected areas to expedite evacuation process appeared first on Official News Pakistan.