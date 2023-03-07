Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth Rs4 billion in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan Navy seized Methamphetamine (crystal ice) worth Rs4 billion in a regional maritime operation in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

In a statement, the naval spokesperson said the Pakistan Navy ship foiled a major drug smuggling attempt and confiscated 280kg of crystal ice worth billions during a regional maritime security operation.

Officials handed over the seized drugs to law enforcement agencies for further action. The spokesperson maintained that the successful operation against drug smuggling is the result of effective surveillance at sea by Naval forces.

Meanwhile, Anti-Narcotics Force also recovered a huge cache of cannabis from a vehicle on the motorway. A resident of the country’s northwestern region was held who was transporting 12 kg of cannabis hidden in the trunk of a vehicle.