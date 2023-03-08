Ahsan for major reforms to improve country’s poor education management system

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has called for adopting major reforms to improve the country’s poor education management system.

He was addressing a two-day event titled Decade of Learning organized by the British High Commission in collaboration with UKaid here in Islamabad on Tuesday. The Minister said our education management system is poor and it needs to be revamped by improving our teacher training, better curriculum and examination system. He said he supports the idea of managing the education and health sectors at district level to promote professionalism in the sectors.

For this he said each district should have a brilliant and highly professional person either from government or from the private sector as a chief executive of the respective sectors. He said this move would also develop a culture of competition among the districts.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government has recently announced to award 10,000 scholarships for the youth of Balochistan and FATA. Besides 500 scholarships for the students of flood-affected areas. The event was attended by the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and a large number of students were also present at the occasion.