Pakistan has reiterated its strong commitment to the Global Zero-Waste Movement.
Speaking at the General Assembly hall in connection with the International Day of Zero Waste, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative-designate to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, highlighted the importance of sustainable waste management practices and called for enhanced multilateral cooperation to tackle the escalating waste crisis.
Despite numerous challenges, Pakistan is actively supporting the Zero-Waste Movement through national policies and initiatives.
Ambassador Ahmad underscored the need for special and differential treatment, capacity-building, technology transfer, and financial support to aid developing countries in achieving sustainable waste management.
The ambassador acknowledged the hurdles faced by these nations and urged for a collaborative approach to overcome them.