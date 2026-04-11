﻿Pakistan Police Women’s Table Tennis Team Wins National Championship 2026, IG Punjab Congratulates

The Pakistan Police Women’s Table Tennis Team won a prominent bronze medal in a tightly contested tournament held in Peshawar at the 61st National Championship 2026.

The national event featured a formidable line-up of competitors, with the police squad facing strong teams from established sporting departments including the Army, WAPDA, FIA, and Pakistan Railways.

In a statement following the victory, Inspector General of Punjab, Abdul Karim, congratulated the squad on their exceptional performance. He described the accomplishment as a matter of great pride, remarking that such talented players bring honour to the department at both national and international levels.

Echoing these sentiments, Director General of the Pakistan Police Sports Board, Additional IG Imran Arshad, and Chief Sports Officer, DIG Atif Ismail, also paid tribute to the victorious players for their medal-winning success.