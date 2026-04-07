Pakistan Railways Undergoes Sweeping Digital Transformation Set for Completion This Fiscal Year

Islamabad: Pakistan Railways is set to complete a major digital overhaul within the current fiscal year, a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, transparency, and passenger services, it was revealed during a high-level meeting on Monday.

The comprehensive upgrade, part of the Railway Advanced Infrastructure Network (RAIN) Phase-I and executed in collaboration with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), includes the introduction of a sophisticated locomotive tracking system with 700 devices to monitor train movements.

Asset visibility and management will be significantly improved through a rolling stock monitoring network of 6,000 devices and the deployment of 14,000 RFID tags.

During the meeting, progress on the establishment of modernised control centres at Railway Headquarters and across all divisions was also reviewed. To improve commuter experience, free public Wi-Fi will be provided to passengers, alongside the installation of smart surveillance systems, which will be initially rolled out at the Karachi, Lahore, and Sukkur stations.

To bolster transparency and cost-effectiveness, a real-time fuel monitoring system is being implemented. In a separate digital reform undertaken with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), an advanced attendance management system is scheduled to become fully functional within the next week, aiming to instil greater discipline in workforce management.

Furthermore, an electronic inspection regime is being introduced, with its real-time system reported to be near completion. This initiative is anticipated to revolutionise inspection procedures and asset management by enabling timely monitoring and enhanced governance.

Speaking at the briefing, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi stated the government was committed to modernising the national railway network, reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision for the sector.

The minister emphasised that the digital projects would boost operational effectiveness and transparency while substantially improving passenger facilities. He added that Pakistan Railways is entering a new era that is digital, accountable, and aligned with international standards, which will foster a safer, more dependable, and passenger-focused system for the country.