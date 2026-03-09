﻿Pakistan Set for 5G Rollout in Major Urban Centres Within Six Months as Landmark Auction Begins

Pakistan is poised to introduce 5G services in five major cities within the next six months, with significant improvements to 4G services expected even sooner, officials announced as the country’s largest-ever spectrum auction commenced in the capital.

The process for auctioning the 5G spectrum, designed to launch next-generation mobile services and improve internet speeds nationwide, is continuing after successfully concluding its first round.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb described the auction as an important milestone for the information technology sector, expressing confidence that it will contribute positively to the national economy.

The Finance Minister stated that as the country moves toward a new economy encompassing technologies such as AI, blockchain, and Web 3.0, the availability of spectrum will play a crucial role in supporting these advancements.

Highlighting the IT and IT-enabled services sector, Mr Aurangzeb said enhanced digital infrastructure would strengthen one of Pakistan’s most promising areas of growth, particularly in boosting exports and creating employment opportunities. He stressed that the government’s role is to provide the enabling ecosystem that allows the private sector to lead economic growth.

In her remarks, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima declared this the country’s largest spectrum auction and was confident that it would double spectrum availability. She emphasised that it is one of the most important days in Pakistan’s history, noting that the nation is set to join the ranks of countries that have introduced 5G services.

Ms Fatima confirmed that 4G services will significantly improve across the country in the next four to five months, with 5G services becoming available in five major cities within five to six months.

Alluding to the conducive auction conditions, the Minister for Information Technology was confident that the process will be successful.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was also present on the occasion.