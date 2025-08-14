Pakistan Shaheens, under Muhammad Irfan Khan’s leadership, are set to launch their Top End T20 Series campaign against Bangladesh ‘A’ on Thursday, August 14th at Darwin”s TIO Stadium. The match begins at 7 pm local time (3:30 pm PKT) and will be broadcast on A-Sports and live-streamed on ARY ZAP in Pakistan.
The 15-player Pakistani contingent has been training rigorously since arriving in Darwin on August 10th, undertaking three practice sessions under the guidance of head coach Ghulam Ali. Khan, speaking to PCB Digital, emphasized the team”s focus on selecting the optimal playing eleven for the tournament opener against a formidable Bangladeshi side.
The Shaheens aim for a strong start in the 11-team, 13-match tournament, which runs from August 14th to 24th across five Darwin venues. They are looking to improve on their past performances, having finished as runners-up in the inaugural 2023 edition and reaching the semi-finals in the following year.
Khan highlighted the team’s preparations, stating that each player has been assigned a specific role and is expected to execute it effectively. He expressed the squad’s enthusiasm and commitment to delivering strong results. The team includes players like Abdul Samad, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and experienced wicket-keepers Khawaja Mohammad Nafay and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.
The Shaheens face a packed schedule, playing matches against various opponents, including Scorchers, Renegades, Kingsmen, Strikers, and Nepal, leading up to the semi-finals and final on August 24th. The team management comprises Ghulam Ali (head coach), Sami Ullah Niazi (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Ibrahim (analyst), and Muhammad Aleem (physio).