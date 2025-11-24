The Pakistan Super League has officially scheduled the auction for two new franchise teams for January 6, 2026, as part of the T20 tournament”s planned expansion.
The introduction of two additional squads is intended to broaden the league”s presence across the country and is expected to generate new commercial, athletic, and fan-based prospects.
A shortlist of six potential home cities has been released, from which the winning bidders can select their franchise”s base. The candidate cities include Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit.
Participation in the auction will be restricted to bidders who meet the technical qualifications set forth by the league”s management.
According to information from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today, the HBL PSL is positioned as a leading global T20 competition with increasing commercial value and a growing supporter base. The organization expressed its anticipation of incorporating new stakeholders into the HBL PSL system to enhance the tournament”s overall influence on cricket in Pakistan.