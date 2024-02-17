Pakistan urges UNHRC to avoid ‘double standards’, address Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to shift its attention to the economic, social and cultural rights instead of disproportionately focusing on human rights situations in the developing countries.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram while taking part in a discussion on the future of the UN Human Rights Council said the Council and human rights mechanisms should also address racial discrimination, xenophobia, social inequalities, Islamophobia, and hate crimes, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.