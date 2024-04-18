Pakistan, US vow to upgrade economic partnerships

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have vowed to upgrade the economic partnerships in alternate energy, agriculture, climate resilience and tech industry sectors.

The resolve came during a meeting of the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb with the US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of US State Department Elizabeth Horst at World Bank headquarters in Washington, according to a press release received here on Thursday from Washington DC.

The meeting underscored the political will in Washington to strengthen Pak-US ties. The Minister highlighted emerging opportunities for US investment in Pakistan's IT, energy, agriculture and minerals sectors and said Pakistan will work closely with US International Development Finance Corporation and Exim Bank.

He briefed the US officials about Pakistan's reform agenda with a focus on broadening tax base, streamlining energy sector and fast-tracking privatization process of state-owned enterprises.