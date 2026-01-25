Wahab Riaz, mentor for the Pakistan women’s cricket team, has outlined the squad”s preparations for their upcoming tour to South Africa, which commences on 10 February, while also confirming the inclusion of emerging players in the touring squads.
The former Test fast bowler shared these insights today during a wide-ranging discussion on the 69th edition of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official podcast, where he discussed the goals and challenges for the national team in 2026.
Riaz also shared his experience from the recently concluded skills and fitness camp, which involved 35 women cricketers at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi.
He acknowledged the efforts of the coaching staff, noting how former Test spinner Abdur Rehman and Test batter Imran Farhat, along with Umaid Asif and Abdul Majeed, successfully got the best out of the players during the camp.
The team mentor expressed his belief in the immense potential and talent possessed by the Pakistan women”s players.
The complete podcast episode has been made available by the PCB for viewing and for free download for editorial purposes.