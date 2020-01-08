January 8, 2020

Islamabad, January 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): In view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, Pakistani nationals are advised to exercise maximum caution while planning visit to Iraq at this point. Those already in Iraq are advised to remain in close contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad, says a press release received here today from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

